City of St. Louis asking residents to use recycling drop-off locations amid worker shortage

ST. LOUIS — As the city of St. Louis faces a worker shortage in the refuse division, the department is asking residents to use recycling drop-off locations.

Earlier in the week, photos circulated online showing overflowing dumpsters in alleys around the city. Mayor Tishaura Jones said a staffing shortage and multiple city holidays contributed to the pileup, and the current crews were working seven days a week to catch up.

In the meantime, the refuse department is suggesting residents utilize the nearly 30 drop-off locations.

“The Refuse Division is taking every action to make sure residents have their trash picked up in a timely manner,” City Refuse Commissioner Todd Waelterman said in a press release from the mayor's office. “As we continue to search for applicants to fill vacant positions, the Division asks residents to drop off recycling at nearly 30 locations across the City until this long-standing shortage is resolved to ensure their recycling is collected and processed.”

The city is looking to fill the openings in the refuse division. The positions are union jobs with competitive pay and benefits. Additionally, the department is offering $1,500 signing bonuses for new hires, and a $500 referral bonus to existing employees who help find new employees.