St. Louis attorney discusses Q'Anon Shaman plea

Jacob Chansley pleads guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding

ST. LOUIS — One of the most prominent figures of the January 6th Capitol riot pleaded guilty in court Friday morning.

Jacob Chansley, wielding a spear and wearing a fur-lined hat with horns, earned the nickname the "Q'Anon Shaman". He told a federal judge he was guilty of obstructing an official proceeding.

The attorney representing Chansley in court is St. Louis based, Al Watkins. Watkins wants his client transferred to Missouri before sentencing in November.

"We are working very hard and diligently to put the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons in a position of comfort about a format that will allow and involve mental health care, secure living arrangements, and access to counsel for Mr. Chansley between now and sentencing," Watkins told 5 On Your Side.

In a surprising admission from a defense attorney, Watkins told reporters Chansley's guilt of obstructing an official proceeding is undeniable. "We went through the laborious process of showing Jacob all the video we had procured, not just from the government but from the public," Watkins said Friday afternoon. "Because of that video, Jacob was able to see himself do things that weren't good. He was also able to see for himself why much of what he said, how he acted, and where he was, did in fact constitute a violation of the law."

Watkins argued for a psychological evaluation for Chansley, which was granted. Judge Royce Lamberth reviewed the psychological evaluation and found Chansley competent to stand trial.

"In the case of Jake, what made it so difficult was that not only was he predisposed to being vulnerable, but he was socially isolated because of his mental health issues," explained Watkins.