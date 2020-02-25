ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, St. Louis attorney Mary Pat Carl filed for Circuit Attorney in the Democratic Primary on Aug. 4.

Carl made the decision to enter the Circuit Attorney’s race last summer after more than a dozen St. Louis children were killed by guns over a six-month period, according to a press release.

“To me, justice is not simply punishing those who commit crimes, but also engaging communities to define that justice, and then working with victims to heal," Carl said.

She served in the St. Louis Attorney’s Office for 14 years and is currently a partner at the Husch Blackwell law firm. She is a graduate of Incarnate Word High School and Washington University Law School.

This is her second time running for Circuit Attorney.

