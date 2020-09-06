St. Louis attractions reopening dates

Many attractions in the St. Louis area have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis attractions are reopening after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel

The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel reopened on June 8.

The St. Louis Aquarium resumed regular hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The wheel will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.

At the aquarium, employees and guests over the age of 9 must wear masks. At the Ropes Course and Mirror Maze, guests will be offered gloves.

At the St. Louis Wheel, all employees will wear masks, while guests are encouraged but not required to wear them.

Missouri Botanical Garden

Missouri Botanical Garden will reopen to members on June 9 and to the public on June 16 with new procedures. All visitors to the garden, including garden members and ZMD residents, will need advanced dated and timed e-tickets. Tickets will be available in 60-minute time slots online and by phone only. No walk-up or day-of on-site purchases.

Saint Louis Zoo

Saint Louis Zoo will reopen on June 13.

Visitors ages 9 and above will be required to wear masks, unless a medical reason prevents it. Guests will be allowed to remove or lower their masks when “practicing good social distancing of 6 feet” or when eating or drinking.

The zoo has seen high demand on its website since it opened online reservations.

City Museum

City Museum will reopen at 10 a.m. on June 17 with a new safety plan in place and two three-hour sessions per day.

Only 400 guests will be permitted per session to make it easy to spread out, explore, and get through lines in a timely manner, according to a press release.

You can make reservations online, here on June 11.

Saint Louis Science Center

Saint Louis Science Center will reopen on June 20.

New safety measures and operating guidelines will include limited occupancy, timed ticket reservations and masks to be required for guests ages 9 and above, as well as all Science Center team members and vendors/contractors.

Tower Grove Park

The park said it plans to reopen in phases during the month of June.