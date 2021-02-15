Jim Butler, founder of well-known St. Louis auto group dies

Butler was one of the more well-known names in St. Louis auto dealers

ST. LOUIS — One of the most recognizable names in the St. Louis auto industry died Sunday.

James "Jim" Butler, 79, founder of Jim Butler Auto Group, died after battling many health issues, according to a release from Stealth Creative, who represents the dealership.

Butler was born in St. Louis on July 8, 1941, and was the oldest of seven kids.

He attended Christian Brothers High School, playing baseball and basketball. He received a full-ride scholarship to play baseball for Saint Louis University, and pitched for the Billikens from 1959-1963 while majoring in business.

Butler purchased a Chevrolet dealership in Crestwood, Missouri, with his father in 1979 and over the years the business continued to grow and expand. The Chevrolet dealership in Fenton grew to be one of the largest in the country.

Butler was also a board member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and founded the annual Jim Butler Charity Golf Tournament which as raised approximately $5,000,000 over the past 20 years for the organization.

Butler is survived by his wife of 18 years, Janet Lynn, children, stepchildren and grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, Resource Development Department, 2901 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63107, https://www.bgcstl.org/donate/ or King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017.