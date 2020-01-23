ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Auto's PJ Hamill says there are a few trouble spots for drivers every time the weather shifts: windshields, wipers, tires, and batteries.

"With the cold snap, you usually lose a few batteries," Hamill said. "Usually it's at four or 5 o'clock because they are getting off work after it's been cold all day, and the battery can't do it."

PJ Hamill says almost any heavy precipitation causes sales to rev up. Large amounts of rain wash debris from the side of the road into drive lanes.

And Hamill says he has a theory about why so many people find nails in their tires after snow.

"The nails are standing more upright as opposed to being flat," Hamill said. "The day after the snow we get a ton of nails-in-tires. I don't know why it is, but that's my personal theory why."

Colder temperatures also drop air pressure, so you're more likely to notice a flat.

MODOT crews who are watching road cameras for potential issues and sending out their full fleet to keep things clear.

"We have everybody staffed," MoDOT's Bob Becker said. "We have our 200+ trucks out there. We are ready to go. We sent the night shift home so they will be ready to come in this evening and work all night. "

It is Wednesday night's road crews, Becker said, who largely make the calls about prioritizing and treating areas.

"As those bridges look like they are starting to get some kind of glaze on them, we will begin treating, and we don't make those calls in here," Becker said from the Chesterfield MoDOT office. "Those people out in the fields do because it can vary from area to area."

