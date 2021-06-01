St. Louis Auto Show postponed until spring

The St. Louis Auto Show brings nearly 100,000 people into downtown St. Louis each year

ST. LOUIS — The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show, one of the largest auto shows in the Midwest, will be postponed from late January until April 8-11 due to COVID-19 precautions.

The vice president of the St. Louis Auto Dealers Association said the event brings nearly 100,000 people into St. Louis, so organizers wanted to take every precaution necessary for their guests.

The auto show allows attendees to preview the latest vehicles, automotive technology and power sports vehicles from more than 35 manufacturers.

People can expect several family-friendly attractions like professional vehicle drifting, stunt bike performances, indoor rock climbing, a driving simulator, indoor zip lining and cash prizes.