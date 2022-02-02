2 St. Louis babies get special birthday stories on 2-22-2022

Two was the magic number on Tuesday for babies John and Elisa, born at 2 p.m. and 2:22 p.m. respectively in St. Louis on 2-2-22.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis area families received birthday stories for a lifetime on Tuesday.

Leah and Matthew Finley from St. Louis City welcomed John Robert at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He weighed 7 pounds and is 20 inches long. That's born at 2 on 2-22-2022.

Rachel and Francisco from Arnold, Missouri, welcomed a new baby on Tuesday, and little Elisa made sure to make the most of her unique birthday.

John Robert arrived on his original due date of 2-22-2022, and his mom, Leah was born on 11/11.

Elisa was born at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Women & Infants Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. So that's born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022.

That's an awful lot of twos.

Elisa and John Robert weren't the only baby born on Tuesday to really lean into the "two" theme. Two babies in the Houston area were born at 2:22 a.m. on 2-22-22.

So, why is Tuesday so special?

2-22-22 is a rare occurrence as both a palindrome - meaning it looks the same forward and backward - and an ambigram, which is a date that looks the same upside down.

This "Twosday" date isn't alone, though when it comes to unique number days on the calendar.

This century alone has had a couple of Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12. We’ll hit Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.

While these Twosday babies will have a birthday fun fact for a lifetime, others around the St. Louis area took some time to marvel at the unique date, too.