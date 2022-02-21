Police investigating after 5-month-old dies in St. Louis

A police department unit is handling the ongoing investigation, which is a standard procedure whenever a child suddenly dies.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a newborn baby died after being rushed to a hospital in St. Louis.

Officers received a call for help for a baby in distress Sunday morning in the 8400 block of Newby Street, which is in the city’s Baden neighborhood. Emergency crews rushed the 5-month-old girl to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

St. Louis police officials did not give any further details about the circumstances or a potential cause of death.

