ST. LOUIS — Kansas City Chiefs faithful overtook Ballpark Village Sunday night with Kelse and Mahomes on their jerseys and KC logos on the beer buckets.

"It's incredible. It's absolutely awesome," Tammy Phelps as she celebrated her birthday and her team's big win.

Phelps was born the same year as the Chief's last Super Bowl appearance, so the day has a double significance for the fan.

There were "reserved" signs on all the tables. More than 500 people reserved seating here, and staff expects they'll double or triple the attendance their previous Super Bowl watch parties.

At Weber's Front Row — a dedicated Chiefs bar — Kendel Beard fires up the crowd as everyone watches to see if their team can bring the Lombardi Trophy home, even if it is the other side of the Show Me State.

"I exuberant right now. The Chiefs fans are revved up, and we are ready to party and watch a Chiefs victory tonight," Beard said, hedging his bets with a "we hope" at the end.

In the fourth quarter, "hope" turned to possibility. Then actuality.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-21.

