City workers to visit bars, night clubs to check on mask compliance

On Wednesday, St. Louis reported 90 new cases of the coronavirus and people in their 20s and early 30s made up 60% of those cases

ST. LOUIS — City workers will visit bars and nightclubs this weekend to check on whether employees and patrons are complying with the city's mask mandate.

“Our folks will be out and about tonight, tomorrow night, really getting some information about that and be in contact with those businesses to bring them into compliance,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during her Facebook Live briefing Friday afternoon. “Unless you’re sitting at a table in a restaurant eating, you have to have a mask on.”

Krewson cited this as one of the reasons behind the increase in COVID-19 cases among young people. When the city reported 90 new cases on Wednesday, about 60% of the cases involved people in their 20s and early 30s, she said.

“The young people are going out and spreading COVID-19 among themselves, but unfortunately they are contagious to their parents or their grandparents," she said.

The city's large entertainment venues will not be allowed to move into 100% capacity on Monday, as previously expected, Krewson announced. Instead, they will remain at their current capacity limits of 75%.

Krewson said she does not want to roll back reopening measures, saying it will bring more economic hardships.

"We’re trying everything possible to not pull back on reopening because we know if we have to pull back on the businesses, we are going to put people out of work," she said.

The city reported 59 new confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 3,097.