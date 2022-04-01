St. Louis-based team sets lofty goals for accessible amusement park in Wentzville

Spirit of Discovery Park would be the second of its kind worldwide, offering disabled and able-bodied people a place to play.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Missouri natives have big aspirations for Wentzville, an amusement park for people of all abilities to enjoy. It's years away, but the park already has people buzzing.

The renderings are beautiful, a large lake, giant greenhouse, barn and carousel. For now, it's a dream, but a board of 11 St. Louisans are working to turn it into reality.

The founder of Spirit of Discovery Park, Jamie Peniston Vann, says they are close to finalizing a deal for land in Wentzville.

The park would be similar to Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, an amusement park for children and adults with and without disabilities.

Before Spirit of Discovery Park can take flight, Peniston Van and her team need to raise millions of dollars.

"Funding is all grassroots efforts," Peniston Van said. "We have a five million dollar challenge on the table to hopefully close on Mother's Day."

The $5 millon would go towards purchasing an undisclosed property in Wentzville.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Peniston Van had the building cost at $35 million, but due to inflation and additional community needs she said, "that number is going to change, we're just not sure how dramatically it will."

The Mayor of Wentzville, Nick Guccione, is excited about the accessible park.

"It would serve an underserved part of our community," said Guccione.

If the $5 million land deal closes in May, plans for Spirit of Discovery Park would need to be approved by the City of Wentzville.