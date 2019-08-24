ST. LOUIS — For the third year, the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are hosted the National Anthem contest to showcase the talent of St. Louisans at a Blues home game during the 2019-20 season.

After many entries, 20 finalists were invited for in-person auditions.

And on Saturday, Aug. 24, they selected a National Anthem winner.

The winners were a quartet of high school-aged trombone players from the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The winning act performed their final audition with a bluesy rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

