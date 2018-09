Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed floated a new idea Tuesday to curb crime in St. Louis

He wants to bring the "Cease Fire Project" to St. Louis. It's a different approach to crime involving schools, non-profits, clergy, business leaders and police all working together to get guns out of young people's hands.

The program was enormously successful in Boston.

Reed said he will be meeting with Governor Mike Parson Thursday to discuss the project.

