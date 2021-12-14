St. Louis Board of Aldermen pass redistricting map

The proposed map takes the number of wards from 28 to 14. The map now goes to the mayor's desk for her signature.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has come to an agreement on a new ward redistricting map. After several drafts over seven weeks, along with public input, the board passed the final version unanimously Tuesday afternoon.

The new map takes the number of wards from 28 to 14, which also means the number of aldermen will be reduced to 14, one for each ward. The change comes nearly a decade after a 2012 proposition passed calling for the city to cut the number of aldermen in half by the year 2023.

The 14-ward map is based on the 2020 Census. Each ward in the final version of the map has about 21,500 residents. There are seven minority preference wards and seven white preference wards. A city spokesperson said more than 85% of neighborhoods were kept intact in a single ward.

You can see each ward in the final version of the map below, or by clicking here.

“I would like to thank all of the members of the Board of Aldermen for coming together and working tirelessly and diligently on this effort," said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed in a statement. "A vote without objection today on a redistricting map like this is remarkable and truly historic. I also need to extend my thanks to STLTV, the Board of Aldermen staff, the City Counselor and Planning Department for all of their hard work during this process.”

The map now goes to Mayor Tishaura Jones' desk for her signature. If signed, the reduction in the number of board members will go into effect after the April 2023 election.

The current 28-ward system was formed in 1914, when the population of St. Louis was more than 680,000. According to the 2020 Census, the city's current population is 301,578.