ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed announced that all full Board of Aldermen meetings and committee meetings will be held virtually on Zoom in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings will be able to be viewed online on city's YouTube page and the city's website. The public will be able to participate in committee hearings through video conferencing or by phone.

"During this health crisis, we need the board to be able to meet; appropriate necessary funds and take other actions to ensure that governmental operations continue," Reed said in a statement.

"Our city employees have worked tirelessly to create a system that works for everyone to be able to move our government forward and helped our residents during this global pandemic. For the safety of our staff, members of the board and the public, it's important we maintain the orders set forward by the state, city and CDC regarding social distancing and staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Reed said.

The virtual meetings will begin on Monday, April 20.

You can find more information on the City’s website and Board of Aldermen webpage.

