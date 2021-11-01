St. Louis Board of Aldermen releases first draft of ward redistricting

Over the next two months, the Legislation Committee of the Board of Aldermen will hold public meetings to create a new, 14-ward map based on the 2020 Census

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen unveiled the first draft of a new district map, another step in reducing the number of aldermen in the city from 28 to 14.

Over the next two months, the Legislation Committee of the Board of Aldermen will hold public meetings to create a new, 14-ward map based on the 2020 Census. In order to make sure the changes are drawn in an equitable and legal way, the board is asking for public input at those meetings.

The process, according to the city's website, is as follows:

"Those interested in making a comment should send an email expressing their interest to speak as well as their name, street address, email contact address and the Board Bill Number 101. The email should also indicate the specific topic you would like to speak on related to Board Bill 101. This email should be sent to the Board of Aldermen Clerk - Mr. Terry Kennedy at: kennedyt@stlouis-mo.gov."

"Persons may also call 314-589-6845 and leave a message with the above information. Those who do not have an email address or wish to call into the meeting by phone to speak, should call the phone number above and express their interest to speak as well as leave their full name, phone number, and all the requested information above."

The change comes nearly a decade after a 2012 proposition passed calling for the city to cut the number of aldermen in half by the year 2023. The proposition, which needed 60% to pass, was approved by 61% of voters.

After an effort to put the issue back on the ballot was vetoed by then-Mayor Lyda Krewson, the board began moving ahead with the redistricting process.

The current 28-ward system was formed in 1914, when the population of St. Louis was more than 680,000. According to the 2020 Census, the city's current population is 301,578.