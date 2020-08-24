x
St. Louis board approves $105 million in bonds to expand America's Center Convention Complex

St. Louis and St. Louis County have committed $105 million each to complete the expansion project
America's Center

ST. LOUIS — The expansion of the America's Center Convention Complex is moving forward after a St. Louis board approved issuing $105 million in bonds on Monday.

“Expansion of America’s Center is an investment in the future of our region, assuring dependable jobs for working families in these challenging times and demonstrating our commitment to businesses and workers is certain,” said Comptroller Darlene Green in a news release.

“COVID-19 is not going away soon, but we know as a nation we will overcome it. Businesses will rebound, and tourism jobs and conventions will come back. We must plan for a positive future for the working families in our region, and America’s Center is part of that future,”  

St. Louis and St. Louis County have committed $105 million each to complete the expansion project.

