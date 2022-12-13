St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves guaranteed basic income program for more than 400 families

The program will provide $500 monthly payments for the families for 18 months. The money will come from the city's ARPA funds.

ST. LOUIS — More than 400 families living in poverty will soon see direct cash payments from the City of St. Louis for at least a year and a half under a new bill approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen (BOA).

The BOA on Tuesday approved a bill to allocate millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and includes $5 million on a guaranteed basic income pilot program for parents living in poverty.

The bill now heads to Mayor Tishaura Jones' desk for final approval.

Jones has signified support for guaranteed income programs. She was one of dozens of "Mayors for a Guaranteed Income," including mayors from cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans.

Under the plan approved by the board of aldermen, approximately 440 St. Louis households will receive $500 monthly payments.

Under the proposal, the funds would only be issued to qualifying parents with children under age 18 in households at or below 170% of the federal poverty line.

This means a single parent earning less than $31,127 or a couple making less than $39,151 could qualify. The families would have to report the additional funds as income, Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard said last week after sponsoring the bill.

Over the years, a universal basic income has been proposed by Republicans like Richard Nixon, libertarian economists like Milton Friedman and independent politicians like Andrew Yang, in part as a method to create an off-ramp to help wean people in poverty off of other costly government programs.

Census data shows nearly one in five people in St. Louis, or roughly 57,400 residents, live in poverty. That's nearly twice the national average.

If the guaranteed income plan is successful, Mayor Jones has suggested it could expand to become a broader part of the city's official policy to combat poverty.

The bill also allocates $13 million to expand Federally Qualified Health Centers, $13.6 million for housing stabilization and $6 million for youth and juvenile diversion programming.