St. Louis Board of Aldermen president demands 'immediate change in leadership' at city's jail

Mayor Tishaura Jones still has confidence in jail commissioner despite nine inmate deaths during her two-year tenure

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Nine inmates from the City Justice Center have died in the last two years – that’s “appalling” and the “level of misconduct and neglect” requires an “immediate change in leadership,” according to Board of Aldermen President Megan Green.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee also echoed concerns about the city’s downtown jail in a statement Thursday, writing, that the number of deaths are “deeply concerning,” and the lack of access to the facility by the civilian oversight board is “completely unacceptable.”

“The mayor’s administration, Commissioner of Corrections and the City Counselor must take immediate action to prevent further deaths from happening under OUR watch. While none of us expect the CJC to be a luxurious place, it should not be a death sentence. We need greater transparency now.”

Mayor Tishaura Jones’s spokesman Nick Desideri issued a statement Friday, saying the mayor had met with Clemons-Abdullah for a briefing on all of the deaths and incidents at the jail.

“Commissioner Clemons-Abdullah assumed leadership at the CJC during an especially turbulent time, and under her tenure has overseen major upgrades to the facility – including but not limited to -- the jail locks, technology, and nutritional and educational programs,” it read. “She retains the confidence of the mayor; as is the case with other departments in the city, we inherited broken systems and broken processes. It takes time to repair and upgrade processes and procedures that have been entrenched for decades.”

The statements follow news of multiple inmate deaths and a hostage situation that a CJC worker tells the I-Team was an “all-out riot” two weeks ago.

In all, nine inmates have died in less than two years – the most recent of whom died early Thursday at a hospital. All of it has happened since Jones’s administration appointed Clemons-Abdullah to lead the Division of Corrections.

Janis Mensah, a member of the Detention Facilities Oversight Board, was handcuffed and cited for trespassing when they went to the jail Thursday night demanding answers about the most recent death.

On Aug. 23, a 73-year-old guard was held hostage by several inmates for 2 ½ hours and a CJC worker told the I-Team the inmates engaged in an “all out riot,” until the SWAT team could restore order.

Then, on Wednesday, an inmate was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose, but returned later.

Hours later, at 1 a.m. inmates alerted jail staff that a different inmate, Terrence Smith, 55, was experiencing a medical emergency. He was taken to a hospital at 1:32 a.m. and was conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 3:30 a.m. and Clemons-Abdullah did not notify police about the death until four hours later, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.

Family members have confirmed Smith’s identity to 5 On Your Side.

Court records show he had been jailed since January awaiting trial for murder charges.

Terrence Smith had been in custody since his arrest Jan. 10 on suspicion of murder charges. On April 12, Smith fell head-first from a top bunk, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.

He was taken to a rehab hospital on April 21, according to court documents.

In May, a judge gave a medical release to Smith to participate in physical and occupational therapy at a hospital.

It's unclear when Smith returned to the CJC.

The Detention Facilities Oversight Board has been calling for Clemons-Abdullah’s resignation for months as well as criticized the mayor’s administration for keeping them in the dark about what is going on at the facility.

The Department of Public Safety had issued statements saying board members have not undergone the training that’s legally required of them to conduct investigations and perform their oversight duties.

Emails from Mensah — the board member who was ticketed at the jail Thursday night — to Department of Public Safety officials show that Mensah has refused to attend the training, stating, “Unless and until the warden has announced her resignation and the city provides us access to CJC footage, I will not be in attendance.”

The ordinance that established the civilian oversight board requires board members to undergo certain training in order for their findings to withstand any legal challenges.

Mensah says the rules keep changing.

“I don't want to hear the word training more than I hear the names of those that we have lost,” Mensah said. “They said that originally we had done all the training that we needed. Then there was a second ordinance that introduced several new training items, I think somewhere between 9 to 11 new training items. We got no clarity on to complete the training.”

In their statement, Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee members wrote: “The city has obstructed our oversight board’s ability to act. We must prioritize human life over bureaucracy.”

Read the full statements here:

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spokesperson Nick Desideri:

"Mayor Jones has been briefed on recent incidents at the City Justice Center and met with Commissioner Clemons-Abdullah this morning. Commissioner Clemons-Abdullah assumed leadership at the CJC during an especially turbulent time, and under her tenure has overseen major upgrades to the facility - including but not limited to - the jail locks, technology, and nutritional and educational programs. She retains the confidence of the mayor; as is the case with other departments in the city, we inherited broken systems and broken processes. It takes time to repair and upgrade processes and procedures that have been entrenched for decades.

"The Detention Facilities Oversight Board was established to investigate jail complaints, not oversee day-to-day operations outside of the provisions of the ordinance. The Board of Aldermen approved this legislation, which reflects national standards, and the City is implementing it as passed. The Department of Public Safety. Is working diligently to bring DFOB members into compliance with the law as approved."

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green:

"Nine deaths in two years—two within two weeks—is appalling. This level of neglect and misconduct requires an immediate change in leadership at the City Justice Center (CJC) and greater oversight of our correctional facilities.

"These deaths are inexcusable; individuals at the CJC—who are awaiting trial and legally innocent until proven otherwise—have rights. CJC residents should have basic necessities, proper medical care, and the right to due process. Awaiting trial should not be a death sentence.

"The Detention Facility Oversight Board (DFOB) was created to bring transparency to our correctional institutions after years of reported abuses. The establishing ordinance has been interpreted by the city counselor’s office in a way that has prevented DFOB members from holding the City Justice Center and its leadership accountable. Requiring the DFOB to only access information through the city counselor's office—the same office charged with shielding the city from litigation—creates an inherent conflict of interest and obstructs the DFOB from providing effective oversight.

"My office and members of the Public Safety Committee will lend our support to the DFOB by updating ordinance 71430 this session. While that process will take time, we understand that an immediate shift toward transparency and accountability is needed across city government. We have to put the welfare and interests of the public first—and part of that is making sure they have access to information.

"Governance is a shared responsibility, and city residents cannot do their part if we keep them in the dark."

Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee

"The ongoing deaths and violence at the City Justice Center (CJC) are deeply concerning. Two deaths in two weeks, reports of inhumane treatment, and the lack of access to CJC by the Detention Facility Oversight Board are completely unacceptable. While we are eager to collaborate with our colleagues on legislation to improve transparency within our jail, we cannot afford to be silent until the Board returns from recess.

"To be clear: one death in the City Justice Center is too many.

"The Mayor's Administration, Commissioner of Corrections, and the City Counselor must take immediate action to prevent further deaths from happening under OUR watch. While none of us expect the CJC to be a luxurious place, it should not be a death sentence. We need greater transparency now.

"The horrific events of the last few weeks underscore the importance of oversight and transparency. Reports of water shut-offs, corrections officers abusing chemical weapons, and withholding food have come without response because the city has obstructed our oversight board's ability to act. We must prioritize human life over bureaucracy.

"Our Committee cannot, in good conscience, continue to stand by in silence in the face of these deaths at the CJC. As leaders chosen by the people, we are accountable to our communities. We all have to be held accountable and we know that our silence can be interpreted as consent to what's happened inside the CJC. We want to state on the record that we do not consent, and we will not remain silent.

"We call on the Mayor's Administration, the Corrections Commissioner, and the City Counselor to do whatever is necessary to allow the Detention Facilities Oversight Board to do what our Board unanimously agreed they should do under Board Bill 19.

"All information regarding the CJC's current living conditions, practices, and policy changes must be shared transparently and openly with the public. Anything less than these reasonable - and humane - action steps is unacceptable.

"When the Board of Aldermen returns from the summer recess, we will introduce legislation to eliminate the barriers that the Detention Facilities Oversight Board board has repeatedly cited. We look forward to working together with our colleagues, and legislative and executive leaders to ensure that those who are innocent in our jail until proven otherwise are treated humanely and without violation of their constitutional rights.

"Urgently,