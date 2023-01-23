'It was just magic': St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes

Chris Peimann with The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries said, "It's just a St. Louis institution. Bob and Dug are this duo that go hand-in-hand."

ST. LOUIS — Debris is dumped all over, mixed with five decades of dedication.

On Monday morning, fire crews scoured Bob Kramer's Marionnettes, searching for clues behind the chaos.

The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't released the cause of a fire that broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue

Capt. Garon Mosby said it may be hard to determine, especially now that part of the building has been demolished.

"When we arrived, we had a report that there were possibly persons trapped inside. The initial report is that folks were in the basement," Mosby said.

When crews went looking for two people inside, conditions deteriorated rapidly, according to Mosby.

Firefighters were able to rescue one of the people inside. Mosby identified the person as Kramer's partner, Dug Feltch.

Feltch was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Mosby described his condition as stable.

Police haven't identified the person who died in the fire, but through family and friends, 5 On Your Side learned Kramer was the one who passed away.

5 On Your Side spoke with Harold Karabell, a close friend and the president of the neighborhood association, who said he talked to Feltch Friday evening.

Karabell said Feltch was doing fine physically.

"He told me they were watching TV. He and Bob were watching TV and then they smelled something that smelled like a barbeque, then they rushed downstairs and then it erupted into flames," Karabell said.

Mosby explained both were home at the time the smoke was discovered.

"One went to go investigate and they got separated," he said.

The body was found on Saturday.

5 On Your Side learned Kramer and Feltch lived on the second floor of the building. Downstairs, there was a theater, gift shop and a wood shop to make these string puppets.

By Monday morning, balloons, pictures and signs scatter in front of the rubble and the longtime establishment.

Neighbors Laura Cohen and Mary Ann Croeck were across-the-alley neighbors to the puppeteers for more than 30 years.

"Once the show started, it was just magic. Bob made the puppets, Dug was the showman. They were life partners and artistic partners. They were really pioneers in this neighborhood. they were just good neighbors, plus incredible people," Cohen said.

They recall the amount of love and commitment that was inside that home.

"There are over thousands of thousands of puppets in the house that are totally gone. It's irreplaceable," Croeck adds.

Chris Peimann, Director of Advancement at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, knew the dynamic duo well, too.

"It's just a St. Louis institution. Bob and Dug are this duo that go hand-in-hand. Back in 2013, we did a beautiful art exhibit of their marionettes. We've stayed friends over the years," she said smiling.

Peimann said the loss of Kramer is also a loss to the entire art world.

"Bob Kramer's Marionettes is unique. There aren't many cities that have this world-class world-renowned theater. They were known all over the world," she noted.

The neighbors and Peimann said it's Kramer and Feltch's connection to each other that could be felt through the string puppets.

"Thousands of people... school children, families, enjoyed it in the St. Louis area," Cohen said.

Loved ones add, they're reeling over the loss, but they can't help but also feel, they've gained so much joy over time.

Peimann said, "The loss of Bob and the studio are going to have an impact on St. Louis for a long time. But having the rich history and the beauty and all that they offered to us over the years, that's going to comfort me and everyone that loved them."

There is a GoFundMe set up for Kramer's life partner. All of the money raised will directly go to Feltch.

On Monday, the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis released the following statement on Kramer's entertainment career: