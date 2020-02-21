ST. LOUIS — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition dual bobblehead featuring Fredbird and Louie.

The two popular St. Louis mascots are standing side-by-side on a base bearing their names and giving each other a high-five. This marks the first retail bobblehead featuring the two professional St. Louis sports teams together.

The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals, NHL and MLB merchandise.

Each dual bobblehead is individually numbered to only 1,000 and they available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

It’ll cost $60 plus a shipping charge of $8, according to a press release.

"Given the passion we’ve seen from fans in St. Louis for Cardinals and Blues bobbleheads, we knew a bobblehead featuring Fredbird and Louie would be a big hit,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead will become the centerpiece for many fans’ collections.”

Click here to purchase a bobblehead

Other stories

More people live alone in St. Louis than in almost any other city

These are the safest cities in Missouri, according to Alarms.org

Webster Groves: a small town with a big city feel