City of St. Louis issues boil advisory after water main break downtown

The boil advisory was issued for parts of St. Louis following a main break late Thursday night at Market and 11th streets.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a boil advisory Friday morning for portions of its service area following a large water main break downtown.

The main break occurred late Thursday night near 11th and Market streets, just outside of the 5 On Your Side building, in downtown St. Louis.

Although no contamination was detected as of Friday morning, the Water Division issued a boil water advisory out of caution due to low water pressure.

According the division, the following city neighborhoods are under the boil advisory until further notice:

St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square and Columbus Square.

Downtown and Downtown West.

Peabody-Darst-Webbe, LaSalle Park, Soulard and Kosciusko.

The boil water advisory area includes: Mississippi River on the East, West on Cherokee St to Interstate 55, North on Interstate 55 to 18th St to Chouteau Ave, West on Chouteau Ave to Jefferson Ave, North on Jefferson Ave to Palm St, East on Palm St to the Mississippi River



(2/3) pic.twitter.com/ZCmUtzyvOg — City of St. Louis (@STLCityGov) November 18, 2022

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, those under a boil advisory should:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for drinking, diluting beverages, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Dispose of ice cubes and don't use any ice from a household ice maker. Remake ice with water that's been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water with a teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water.

The Water Division will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the advisory, according to the release. Test results are expected in 24 hours.

