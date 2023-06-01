St. Louis boy dies after shooting himself in the head

"It's horrible. People need to lock up their guns," a neighbor, Jajuan Shambley, said.

ST. LOUIS — There are now lots of heavy hearts on Brantner Place in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

"It's horrible. It's horrible," a neighbor, Jajuan Shambley, said.

Shambley and other parents are saddened and upset after hearing a 10-year-old boy got his hands on a gun, accidentally shot himself in his head and died.

"It's a dangerous city and a lot of the gun stuff is going on with kids," Shambley said.

Neighbors say around 11:30 Thursday morning the child's sister ran outside their home and screamed "help my brother's been shot."

This is the 27th child shot in St. Louis this year. Eight of those children died.

"All of my kids live in St. Charles County because of all the gun stuff with kids out here you know? " Shambley said.

"I've seen far too many kids get a hold of a gun that they found in a nightstand drawer or in the back seat of a car," Dr. Kate Forrester at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital said.

For the past five years, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital has provided free gun locks to anyone who wants one.

Starting Friday, gun locks will be available at SSM Health's eight hospital emergency rooms and pediatric clinics in the St. Louis region.

"We are hopeful that this will help prevent some of the injuries that we have seen," Forrester said.

"Keep them unloaded and locked up so your kids can't get access to them," Shambley said.

Police have not said if any adults were inside the Brantner Place home at the time of today's shooting.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side several children live there.

