2 burned bodies found blocks apart in north St. Louis Sunday morning

This is a developing story

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two burned bodies were found several blocks apart Sunday morning in north St. Louis. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Emma Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m., near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhoods. A burned body was found in an alley.

A separate scene on the 5900 block of W. Florissant Avenue was connected to the investigation, police said.

Crews also responded to a house fire Sunday morning on the 4900 block of Thrush Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The fire was put out within 30 minutes, and a burned body was found.

Homicide investigators were called to the home at around 7:15 a.m. Police did not say whether any criminal activity is suspected.

Police have not released any further information on the victims or the circumstances of either incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.