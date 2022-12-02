St. Louis businesses brace for busy Super Bowl, Valentine's Day weekend

Even with U.S. inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years with prices rising above 7%, some businesses have seen the increase is met with the same demand.

ST. LOUIS — We're just days away from Super Bowl Sunday and then there's Valentine's day.

But with inflation at a four-decade high, those snacks and sweets may cost you more.

Even with prices bumping up, the demand is holding strong.

Tom Friedhoff, the General Manager of Old Town Donuts in Florissant says, "There’s always a reason to get a donut."

This weekend, crowds may be flocking to the donut shop for more reasons than one.

"It’s going to be a busy weekend for sure," Friedhoff shares.

Crews will be handing out themed donuts for the holiday, which is their busiest day of the year.

"If it’s red or pink, it sells on Valentine's Day," he says.

Plus, they sell football donuts, for the Super Bowl day of.

He points out, "We always sell out!"

Even with the US inflation hitting its highest level in 40 years with prices rising above 7%, the donut shop has seen the increase is met with the same demand.

Friedhoff says they've seen everything bump up in its product prices and those price increases have dwindled onto customers.

"A couple of pennies a donut and it doesn’t go through the roof. We don’t want to pass along everything to the customer," Friedhoff adds.

Volpi in the heart of the Hill is also seeing those price increases in products.

The latest Consumer Price Index from the US Department of Labor shows meat prices are up 12% since last year.

However, consumers still want their hands on meats and cheeses.

Boxes of petite charcuterie boards with meats shaped into flowers are selling fast.

Volpi's store manager, Kimberly Diaz also says, "A lot of people pre-ordered their charcuterie boards for Super Bowl."

Diaz notes this is a big weekend for them with the back-to-back days.

Over in the Grove, Grace Meat + Three is ready to dish out its southern comfort food.

Getting creative with its chicken bouquets, which have already sold out, selling about 100.

Owner Rick Lewis says, "Nothing says, 'I love you' like fried chicken!"

For the biggest game of the year, dishes are ready to be served with their chicken nachos, game-day meal package, and gumbo set.

Lewis explains they've tackled the inflation with a small price hike of 5% to 10% a few months back, since the tenders and oil have been hit hard.

Even though it's a competitive field out there, Lewis wants to share the love.