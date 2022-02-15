Despite record-breaking inflation, St. Louis businesses see high demand on Valentine's Day

"We've had to increase prices a few times. Produce is significantly gone up. All the main staples have increased."

ST. LOUIS — Even as U.S. inflation increased its highest rate in 40 years with prices rising 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier, that didn't stop customers from shopping on Valentine's Day.

Each flower is picked to perfection at Rudy's Flower Truck.

The moving flower store doesn't usually open its truck on Mondays. But for Valentine's Day, exceptions are made. It had pop ups in Edwardsville and Clayton.

"It is one of our busiest times. We had a ton of delivery!" said Kristen Dietz with Rudy's Flower Truck.

Despite inflation rates, business is booming, or blooming should we say, as last-minute shoppers fine tuned their bouquets.

Roses and ranunculuses were hit hard with a price bump.

"Flower costs have gone up because of everything going up. Our prices to buy them have gone, so we had to bump our prices up too," Dietz shared.

Consumers didn't just snag some flowers to share the love.

Charcu in the Lou started in November 2020 during the pandemic. They've learned the demand is there for charcuterie boards. The busiest time for them is around the holidays. Valentine's Day being one of them.

The charcuterie heart-shaped platters, big and small, sold out by Valentine's Day weekend with 60 boards for the large size and 75 on the smaller scale.

They, too, face inflation rates.

"We've had to increase prices a few times," co-owner Cori Bickford said. "Produce has significantly gone up. All the main staples have increased. Honestly, the meats and the fresh produce, berries almost gone by 25-50%. Originally, it was $2.99, now it’s like $5.99."

The Cup, which is a cupcake bakery in the Central West End and Edwardsville, was prepared for the wave.

"Sales have been very big this year," Owner Ericka Frank told 5 On Your Side. "As far as revenue, Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days of the year. We had last-minute shoppers today and a ton of people come in Friday and Saturday."

Just like many businesses, Frank faces those price hikes.

"It's a bit of everything. Pure vanilla extract has skyrocketed. Butter is a big expense, as well," she said.

But she's eating the costs, as long as she can.

"We've continued to absorb those prices and absorb as long as we can until we have to raise prices," Frank admitted.

She's doing her best, like everyone else, to give that love back to her loyal customers.