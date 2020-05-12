3 children in critical condition after crash in St. Louis

The crash happened Friday night on I-64 near Kingshighway Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — Three children are in critical condition following a car crash on Interstate 64 Friday night.

At around 10:41 p.m., a Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound on I-64 approaching Kingshighway Boulevard.

The Pontiac and another car attempted to merge into the same lane and the driver of the Pontiac overcorrected and hit the guardrail near the Kingshighway overpass.

After crashing, the Pontiac caught on fire and the driver and three children were extracted from the car.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on her condition but said her vitals were stable.

The three children, a 9-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, were also taken to a hospital for treatment and are listed in critical condition.