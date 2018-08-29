ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — After starting the month of August just one game above the .500 mark, the St. Louis Cardinals have climbed to 16 games above .500. And as the team's win total has increased so has its television ratings.

Games aired on Fox Sports Midwest this month are averaging an 8.7 household rating, or an average of 103,000 households, through Aug. 28, according to Nielsen. That's up from the 6.7 average household rating for games televised from March through June.

The Cardinals are averaging a 7.1 household rating for the entire season, down 3 percent from the same time last year. The ratings are a percentage of homes in the St. Louis market tuned in, on average, at any given point during a game.

