Reservations required for Christmas Mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

Christmas Masses will also be livestreamed for those who do not attend in person

ST. LOUIS — The Cathedral Basilica is offering in-person Masses for the Christmas holiday but those planning to attend will need a reservation.

According to the cathedral's website, Christmas Eve Masses are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. A choral presentation will begin at 11:30 p.m. followed by a midnight Mass.

Christmas Day Masses are scheduled for 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

According to the reservation system, people may reserve 10 seats at a time.

For more details and to make reservations, click here.