Community remembers beloved St. Louis Catholic pastor known for advocating for The Hill

ST. LOUIS — The community is remembering a St. Louis area Catholic pastor who worked for decades to see his communities flourish - particularly The Hill. So many say they were inspired by Monsignor Sal Polizzi.

There are some people who just have that affect. When they speak, you hear them. Passion. Pride. Purpose. That's how people say Polizzi lived and because of that, they say they're better as a result.

You can't go to The Hill without feeling Polizzi's impact.

"He is what turned it into the community that it is,” Ward 5 Alderman Joe Vollmer said.

When Interstate 44 was in the works to be built in The Hill, Polizzi called on the federal government to create an overpass to make sure the neighborhood didn't become separated.

"He was large and in charge,” Vollmer added.

To this day, when you come to The Hill you’ll notice something pretty iconic, fire hydrants painted in the colors of the Italian flag. There's a story behind that.

"Due to some antics and capers done by some of the youth and when he found out about it, sort of a punishment was to put them to work and do a community project and that was his idea to show the Italian pride and let them experience their pride by working for it,” Vollmer said with a smile.

Polizzi once served as Associate Pastor of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, before he was transferred to St. Roch Catholic Church to serve as Pastor.

"He was very, very influential in trying to mold us, the younger priests, on how to be good priests,” Father Jack Siefert said.

He recalls the Monsignor's "tell-it-like-it-is" personality.

"One time we went out for dinner recently … And I ask him, "Well Monsignor, do you want me to wear my frocks, my clerics to dinner or do you want me to be dressed in regular, civilian clothes and he said to me on the phone, 'Jack are you a priest?’ ‘Yes Monsignor. I'm a priest.'

"'Then wear frocks. That's always a good statement to make to the community that we’re around, we’re available, we’re approachable and we’re accessible,'" the Monsignor said.

Polizzi passed away Monday at the Mother of Good Counsel Home. He was 92.

"As he's gotten older, he was still a presence. Even in his passing, there will still be his presence here. We'll always feel it,” Vollmer added.

“Polizzi arrived at St. Roch on April 1, 1981. I was in 2nd grade. My classmates and I made our First Holy Communion on April 4, 1981," parishioner Cristina Mcgroarty wrote to 5 on Your Side. "He was on the altar that day as was Monsignor Pete. We were his first mass at St. Roch. I do not know another Pastor, other than baptism and reconciliation, I have received all of my sacraments from him.”

“Monsignor taught me that family always comes first. He taught me about loyalty and hard work," she said. "He loved fiercely.”

Wednesday, Polizzi’s great nephew Joe Polizzi sent 5 On Your Side this statement:

“My Uncle Sal has baptized, married, and buried generations of Polizzis and so many other families. He worked tirelessly at St. Ambrose and St. Roch and the parishes and neighborhoods thrived and flourished under his leadership. Sal was a great leader, uncle, chef and friend to so many and he will be sorely missed. It’s truly an end of an era for our family and the St. Louis Community.”

A visitation will happen from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at St. Roch Church located at 6052 Waterman Boulevard. Another visitation will also be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis located at 4431 Lindell Blvd., followed by the funeral mass at 10 a.m.

An amendment has been proposed to Missouri Senate Bill 127 to name the Edwards Street Bridge over Interstate 44 near The Hill as Msgr. Sal Polizzi Bridge.