Monthly charity raffle 'STL 50/50' launches this week

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based nonprofit has announced a safe way for charities to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Givable has launched STL 50/50, a regional raffle that will be held every month with each raffle benefiting a different St. Louis area charity.

The raffle begins on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1 at STL5050.com. This month it will benefit Youth In Need, a nonprofit child and family services agency that is “dedicated to building positive futures for the community’s most vulnerable children, teens and families.”

Raffle tickets will only be sold digitally and must be purchased on the website. STL 50/50 will award the winner of the raffle 50% of the gross sales, and the remainder will be given to the chosen charity of the month.

“With traditional fundraising events and in-person opportunities no longer feasible due to COVID-19, we wanted to create a simple and fun way for nonprofits to raise much needed funds during this time of uncertainty,” said Jared Opsal, Givable's executive director. “We hear all the time that givers feel more connected to their community, and we’ve provided a way for more people to chip in a little to make a big difference.”

A new charity will be announced at the start of each month that has been vetted using Givable’s guidelines and approved by its board of directors, according to a news release.

The prize amount and winning ticket will be announced on the STL 50/50 website.