This St. Louis area children's hospital is among the best

It's ranked No. 1 in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area children’s hospital is among the best children’s hospitals in the country once again.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University School of Medicine among America’s best children’s hospitals.

The publication ranked it No. 1 in Missouri and among the top 10% nationally. The report evaluated 193 children’s hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties. St. Louis Children’s is one of eight children’s hospital in the nation to rank top 25 in all 10 specialties.

The 10 pediatric specialties and St. Louis Children’s rankings:

Orthopedics: No. 6

Neurology & Neurosurgery No. 7

Pulmonology: No. 8

Gastroenterology: No. 11

Urology: No. 15

Cardiology & Heart Surgery: No. 17

Nephrology: No. 19

Neonatology: No. 22

Diabetes & Endocrinology: No. 23

Cancer: No. 24

A spokesperson said that this is the 12th consecutive year that St. Louis Children’s has ranked in all 10 specialties.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the very best children’s hospitals in the United States,” says Trish Lollo, St. Louis Children’s president. “It’s a testament to our team of nurses, caregivers and Washington University physicians for whom this work is both a passion and a calling. During these most extraordinary times – and every day – they are the most powerful and talented advocates for child health, and I am so very proud of this continued national recognition.”