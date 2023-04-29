St. Louis Circuit Attorney asks for new judge in case to remove her from office

Kim Gardner’s attorneys, Jonathan Sternberg and Michael Downey, filed a motion for a change of judge Friday to remove Judge John Torbitzky.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has asked for a new judge to oversee the Missouri attorney general's efforts to remove her from office — but the attorney general's office is asking the judge to make one more crucial decision before he is replaced.

Gardner’s attorneys, Jonathan Sternberg and Michael Downey, filed a motion for a change of judge Friday to remove Judge John Torbitzky.

Requesting a change of judge is a right both sides are given, and attorneys do not need to state their reasons for seeking it. Gardner’s motion is a one-sentence document that doesn’t cite any reason for the request.

Appointing a new judge to the case will take time, as the Missouri Supreme Court must appoint the replacement. Once a new judge is appointed, Gardner’s team cannot ask to change that judge, but the attorney general’s office can.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s legal team filed a response to Gardner’s request for a change of judge Saturday, saying Torbitzky already heard arguments about Gardner’s motion to dismiss the attorney general’s lawsuit against her, so he should at least rule on that motion before he is replaced.

Torbitzky will determine whether to grant Bailey’s motion.