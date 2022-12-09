'An inadvertent nondisclosure': St. Louis Circuit Attorney responds to allegation of withholding evidence in Lamar Johnson case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is accusing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office of intentionally withholding gunshot residue testing from a jacket.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office is calling its failure to disclose evidence in the Lamar Johnson case, “an inadvertent non-disclosure resulting from the receipt of an email that was not clearly labeled,” from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, according to court documents filed Friday.

Special Assistant Circuit Attorney Jonathan Potts filed a 12-page response to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s motion for sanctions against Gardner, which was filed Thursday.

In it, Schmitt’s staff accused Gardner’s staff of “intentionally” withholding the positive results of a gunshot residue test that was conducted on a jacket found in Johnson’s trunk.

“The report, however, is unimportant,” Potts wrote. “It concerns gunshot residue testing conducted on a red-and-black Chicago Blackhawks jacket that was not even used in the crime.”

Gardner’s office filed a motion in 2019 to vacate Johnson’s 1994 conviction for first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of Markus Boyd in a reported drug dispute in St. Louis. He’s been behind bars for nearly 30 years serving a life sentence for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Schmitt’s Assistant Attorney General Gregory Goodwin responded to Gardner’s response, stating in part, “By concealing evidence of Johnson’s guilt until after the deadline for witness and exhibit lists, the Circuit Attorney hoped to exclude the unfavorable evidence from the hearing.”

All of the jockeying comes just hours before a status hearing is scheduled to take place before a judge Friday afternoon.

Among the points included in Gardner’s response to the allegations:

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office failed to disclose 14 new pieces of evidence, including a videotape of itself “proving that it was impossible for Lamar Johnson to drive between his location on Lafayette Avenue and the location of the shooting on Louisiana Avenue in enough time to kill Markus Boyd. Clearly this is an important piece of information and consistent with arguments made in the Circuit Attorney’s Motion to Vacate. Even so, the Circuit Attorney’s Office decided not to press this non-disclosure issue before trial to avoid distracting from what matters: Mr. Johnson’s innocence.”

When the Attorney General’s Office discovered there was a gunshot residue report done on the jacket, “There was no call; there was no email. Instead, the Attorney General’s Office lay in the weeds until the afternoon of December 8 and made personal attacks on counsel’s integrity. All of this was done to manufacture a better storyline than the fact that the Attorney General is opposing the release of an innocent person from prison.”

“This was an inadvertent non-disclosure resulting from the receipt of an email that was not clearly labeled. Only seven days have elapsed, which is far less than the 46 days the Attorney General permitted to lapse before making additional disclosures. There is also no unfair advantage at all. The sanctions motion should be denied on this basis alone.

“This highly recognizable red Blackhawks jacket—with a bright red hood and bright red sleeves and BLACKHAWKS in capital letters on the back—was not worn in connection with Markus Boyd’s death. In 28 years, no eyewitness has ever mentioned a red Blackhawks jacket. Considering that Boyd was shot at close range, one would also expect the jacket to be covered in blood spatter. It’s not."

“It makes no sense to use this minor blip as an excuse to interfere with the Court’s ability to review Lamar Johnson’s innocence based on a complete record.”

Among the points included in Schmitt’s response to Gardner’s response: