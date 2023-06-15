St. Louis circuit attorney hires 5 more assistant circuit attorneys

Gore said 10 attorneys have joined the office since he was sworn in on May 30, including multiple attorneys returning to the office.

ST. LOUIS — New Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore announced five new additions to the office as he works to increase staffing in his first weeks on the job.

A press release from Gore's office announced the hiring of five experienced attorneys. He said they will join the effort to clear a backlog of cases left by former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

"I am impressed by how many talented attorneys heard the call to public service and stepped forward so quickly," Gore said in a statement. “Hiring experienced prosecutors who can hit the ground running is my highest priority. We are working hard to build a high-performing team of attorneys and support staff to serve the citizens of St. Louis.”

Three of the new attorneys, Christopher Faerber, Bret M. Rich and Sherry Wolk will serve as assistant circuit attorneys. Allison Schreiber Lee and Terrence J. O’Toole Jr. will be special assistant circuit attorneys, meaning they will maintain their full-time roles at their law firms and help the circuit attorney's office pro bono.

Two of the new attorneys, Wolk and Faerber, are returning to the office. The release said Wolk served seven years in the circuit attorney’s office from 1997 - 2004. The release did not say when Faerber worked in the circuit attorney's office.