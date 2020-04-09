St. Louis Circuit Court offering amnesty program

"Like courts across the country, we have experienced unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court is offering an amnesty program for people who have failed to appear in court amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like courts across the country, we have experienced unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic," said Sarah Phillips, pre-trial services coordinator for the court. "Many people charged with crimes in the circuit have missed court appearances because of confusion or inability to come to court in person or via the internet. Understanding this, we have devised a bench warrant amnesty program that will benefit a large proportion of those with bench warrants issued since Jan. 1."

The program applies to people with criminal cases in Divisions 25 and 26, according to a news release. In most cases, a bench warrant issued for failure to appear from Jan. 1 until July 31 will be automatically canceled and a new date will be set.

The program does not apply to people with warrants issued after bond revocations or other violations of release conditions.

Court staff will contact eligible defendants and defense attorneys to provide information about the new court date.

The court has also established a bench warrant hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone wanting information about warrant status and eligibility for the program.

If court staff has correct contact information on file, they may mail a notice of the new court date and follow up with a phone call. Staff may be unable to reach some people due to changed phone numbers and addresses, the release stated.

“The Court is communicating with various agencies for help in publicizing this program and the hotline. With their help, we hope to reach all people who are eligible. While some with bench warrants may be ineligible for amnesty, they can still take advantage of the hotline to resolve a warrant,” Phillips said.

Court will be held on either Sept. 25 in Division 26 or Oct. 2 in Division 25 for those who are eligible.