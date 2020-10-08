St. Louis Circuit Court moves to phase 1 operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The court did not provide any information about the employee or how the virus was contracted

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Civil Courts Building and the Carnahan Courthouse scaled back operations after a St. Louis Court employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Presiding Judge Rex Burlison signed the order, effective Aug. 7. It's not clear how long the court will be in phase 1. The court had been in phase 2 since July 2.

The court did not provide any information about the employee or how the virus was contracted.

During phase 1, only the most "critical" in-person proceedings will be heard, according to a press release from the court. Grand jury and jury trials will be restricted to “only the most extraordinary, pressing and urgent cases.”