St. Louis Circuit Court resumes 'critical' in-person proceedings

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court has begun to allow some proceedings after weeks of being closed due to the coronavirus.

Only the most "critical" in-person proceedings will be heard, according to a press release from the court. Grand jury and jury trials will be restricted to “only the most extraordinary, pressing, and urgent cases.”

Presiding Judge Rex Burlison ordered to move the court from "Phase Zero" to "Phase One" starting Tuesday. The order also requires social distancing and masks to be worn by judicial employees and those authorized to enter the court building.

The Missouri Supreme Court continues to encourage all courts and judges to use video conferencing, remote access and work-from-home technologies, the release said.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in court facilities within the last 14 days.

“The Stay-at-Home order in the City of St. Louis has been relaxed; COVID-19 health conditions have improved in the City of St. Louis over the last 14-day period according to the matrix used by local safety and health officials; consultation has occurred with the Department of Health on court activities; and consultation has occurred between the judiciary and court partners,” the order said.

The order applies to all court facilities, the Civil Courts Building, the Carnahan Courthouse and the Family Court/Juvenile Division.