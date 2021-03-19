St. Louis Circuit Court schedules its first jury trial in more than a year

Judge Michael Stelzer ordered the St. Louis Circuit Court to transition immediately to Phase Two operations from Phase One

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Circuit Court has scheduled its first jury trial in more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Missouri.

Presiding Judge Michael Stelzer ordered the St. Louis Circuit Court to transition from Phase One operations to Phase Two.

Phase Two allows for jury trials that can “safely be conducted in compliance with social distancing protocols and occupancy rate limitations applicable to the local community.”

Judge Stelzer noted that he had consulted with Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, in deciding to move to Phase Two.

“We are encouraged to get this area of the judicial process moving again but are proceeding with caution. Advancing through operational phases depends on all of us taking responsibility for our health and that of others as we work to become COVID-free,” Judge Stelzer said.

The circuit court will begin with jury selection on Monday for Jerome Pimpin Jones v. State. Jones is currently charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon by firing from a moving vehicle, and three counts of armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident Nov. 4, 2018.

The court has laid out steps on how they plan to protect the health and safety of prospective jurors and the eventual panel of 12 jurors and two alternates, as well as all parties and observers of this trial and others: