St. Louis Circuit Court suspends jury trials after staff, juror test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Court has suspended jury trials through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19 cases within the court and in the region.

Eight court staff and one grand juror tested positive for the virus last week, according to a court spokesperson. Presiding Judge Rex M. Burlison announced the suspension on Nov. 13, after learning of the positive cases.

The court has held no jury trials since March, but it has continued to summon jurors and schedule some cases for trial.