St. Louis Mayor Krewson says specific reopening guidelines coming soon

Krewson said specific guidelines will be posted online late Monday

ST. LOUIS — The specific reopening guidelines for reopening businesses on May 18 will soon be released, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during her COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon.

She said the guidelines will be posted online late Monday and will be the same in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Krewson said city pools will remain closed this summer.

"Pools will be closed. I hope I can come back and change my mind on that. Honest to gosh, I hate giving you guys these answers," she said.

She reiterated that gyms and fitness centers will remain closed and invited gym owners to submit their ideas on how they plan to keep their businesses safe.

Krewson also said the city's largest venues and attractions will have a plan specific to them.

"We have to look at what their plans are and how they can achieve their physical distancing," Krewson said. "They're going to submit their plans to the city health department ... and make a determination as to when they're' going to open."

Krewson posted the following message on her Facebook,

"Wearing a mask in public when social distancing isn't always possible will definitely be part of our "new normal."

Beginning today, remember that Metro will require masks/face coverings for all transit riders as a way to protect everyone on board -- including their workers and drivers.

The City, as we begin our own gradual reopening, will strongly recommend masks/face coverings in public and require them of public-facing workers/employees of businesses that are allowed to reopen May 18.’

On May 8, Krewson along with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced both areas will gradually reopen beginning on May 18.

Krewson said gatherings of more than 10 people will not be allowed.

Personal service businesses including barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be allowed to open on that day, but there will be strict requirements, like disinfecting and masks.

“Businesses have to provide PPE for employees and employees have to wear it if they’re public-facing,” she said.

Churches will be able to open as long as people maintain social distancing.

Not all businesses will be allowed to open - this includes large sports and entertainment venues, museums and some of the area's most popular attractions, including the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Science Center.

Gyms and fitness centers will not be allowed to open.

"We think gyms will have to remain closed in phase one," she said.