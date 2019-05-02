ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis closed the Columbia Avenue bridge just west of Tower Grove Park after an unscheduled inspection on Monday.

The St. Louis City Board of Public Service said the bridge, which was built in 1913, will remain closed until the city can get federal funds to replace it. The department said that will take until at least 2024.

The board said the bridge had a weight restriction starting in 2006, but it was difficult to police. They also said semi-trucks continued to use the bridge despite the restriction.

A 5 On Your Side investigation found that the Columbia Avenue bridge was the worst in St. Louis. At the time of the 2017 investigation, more than 4,000 cars used it every day.

"I don't think you can rehab this," civil engineer Amy McLaren said at the time. "I do not think this bridge can be fixed."

Train tracks run under the bridge.