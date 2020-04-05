St. Louis city comptroller gets 'good' audit rating

The audit also made recommendations where the office could improve, including accounting, property and escrow monies procedures

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Office of the Comptroller received a 'good' rating in an audit released by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway on Monday.

The audit is part of a comprehensive audit of the city of St. Louis that has been ongoing since 2018. The comptroller's office, headed by Comptroller Darlene Green, oversees the city's daily financial operations and economic development strategies.

The audit made recommendations where the office could improve, including accounting controls and procedures and better accounting for the city's property.

The office didn't have adequate procedures in place regarding the handling of disbursement vouchers, the audit said.

It also found issues with fire insurance recovery money that is held for property owners until remediation is complete.

"In some cases, the office could not explain why money being held in escrow had not been returned to property owners," a release said.

