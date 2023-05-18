Downtown DMV is closing for good. Here are the nearest driver's license offices to visit instead

Faced with rising operation costs and staffing shortages, the downtown DMV is closing its doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Revenue Licensing Office at St. Louis City Hall will close for good at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The decision to close the St. Louis License Office was made because the location was too expensive to maintain and staffing shortages made the operation unsustainable at City Hall, according to St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregg Daly's office. His office ultimately didn't put in a bid to keep the facility going.

The DMV location at City Hall provided vehicle licensing, renewal, registration and titling; license renewals; voter registration; disabled placards; and state photo ID services. With the influx of car thefts in the area, the location also sold anti-theft devices, such as steering wheel clubs, at a reduced cost.

With the DMV closing, drivers who frequent the location will be forced to find a new motor vehicle and driver's license office. The following locations are nearest to downtown St. Louis:

Central West End - 4041 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108.

South Kingshighway - 4628 South Kingsighway, St. Louis, MO 63109.

Maplewood - 3238 Laclede Station Road, Maplewood, MO 63143.

Affton - 9513 Gravois Road, Affton, MO 63123.

The Ferguson DMV facility, located at 10425 West Florissant, is also closed until further notice, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

To find a DMV facility nearest you, click here and enter your street address or ZIP code.