St. Louis evictions put on hold until Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS — Evictions in the City of St. Louis have been suspended until Nov. 6.
Judge Rex Burlison signed the order on Friday.
Evictions have been put on hold several times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson shared the following tweet,
“Just in! The 22nd Judicial Circuit has extended its moratorium on evictions due to #COVID19, with a few exceptions, through November 6. Meantime, we continue to work swiftly with our providers to invest $7.4M in #CARESAct dollars toward keeping people and families in their homes.”