Watch live: St. Louis city leaders hold press conference on overnight violence

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — City leaders are holding a joint press conference to discuss the violence that happened Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden, St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson and other city officials are expected to attend the press conference.

"I am saddened, angry, and disappointed about all of the violence and property destruction that occurred all over our great City last night," Krewson posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Overnight, four SLMPD officers were shot and injured. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the fourth officer was shot in the arm, Hayden told reporters outside a hospital at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.