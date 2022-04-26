Biz Dash coming to St. Louis City SC's Centene Stadium this year

Organizers said it'll be one of the first public events at the stadium.

ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Biz Dash will have a new home this fall. The annual 5K will help break in St. Louis City SC's new Centene Stadium.

The 2022 Biz Dash will be held at Centene Stadium's East Plaza, and organizers said it'll be one of the first public events at the new stadium.

Area businesses can get their employees together for "St. Louis' Healthiest Happy Hour" on Sept. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers said the event is an opportunity "to promote a healthy, active lifestyle, while having a fun night with friends and colleagues."

The St. Louis Sports Commission and St. Louis City SC are partnering up to make the event happen at the stadium.

“We are thrilled to host Biz Dash at St. Louis CITY SC’s Centene Stadium on the East Plaza and look forward to continuing to bring businesses and individuals in the region together for an evening of celebrating our community,” said Chris Roseman, vice president of the St. Louis Sports Commission, in a release. “Biz Dash will continue to be an important wellness and team building event for everyone to experience.”

Registration for the Biz Dash opens May 2 at 10 a.m. You can register at stlbizdash.com.

Here's what you get with your registration fee:

City SC-themed Biz Dash t-shirt

Soccer scarf

Post-race beverage

Race bib and timing strip

A swag item that is yet to be announced

“Our club is extremely excited to host this year’s Biz Dash as one of the first events held at Centene Stadium,” said Lindsey Sharp, director of special events for St. Louis CITY SC, in a release. “We are thrilled to have the event take place in the front yard of the stadium, the East Plaza, which has been designed to serve as a community gathering place for the St. Louis region.”

