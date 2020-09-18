St. Louis City SC fans shatter ticket record

St. Louis City SC season ticket deposits went on sale and fans from around the region reserved 30,000 seats within the first 15 minutes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is showing its love for soccer!

On Wednesday, St. Louis City SC season ticket deposits went on sale and fans from around the region reserved 30,000 seats within the first 15 minutes and then 50,000 in the first 24 hours, a spokesperson said.

This shattered the previous best turnout for season ticket deposits in the history of Major League Soccer. A spokesperson for the team said St. Louis City SC has now hit two major milestones including record breaking numbers in ticket deposits and merchandise.

“We have been counting down the days until the opening of ticket deposit reservations for weeks, and it has been so exciting to see CITY fans show up and help us reach recording-breaking numbers,” said Dennis Moore, Chief Revenue Officer for St. Louis CITY SC. “We can’t wait to keep this momentum up as we continue working diligently toward season ticket seat selection and ultimately, taking the pitch in 2023.”

“I’m once again blown away by our fans, supporters and community, and how they continue to rally around CITY,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, Chief Executive Officer for St. Louis CITY SC. “This is just another testament to why I love St. Louis so much. When given the opportunity, our region shows the rest of the nation why we’re a force to be reckoned with.”