St. Louis issues boil water advisory for parts of city. Here's what areas are impacted

A loss of power at a water treatment plan caused low water pressure in parts of the service area.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a precautionary boil advisory for parts of its service area due to a loss of power supply at its Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant.

According to the water division, the loss of power caused low water pressure for parts of north and south St. Louis. The areas include:

Area 1: Hamilton Heights, Kingshighway West and Wells-Goodfellow.

Area 2: Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak; Franx Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden; Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton; and Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park.

These neighborhoods are the highest elevations in the service area.

The boil water advisory, which will last until further notice, was issued out of caution. The water division said it has not detected any contamination in the water supply.

The water division will test water samples before determining when to lift the advisory. Test results are expected to take 24 hours.